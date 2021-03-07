TURKEYS WOMEN POLICE OUT TO GET TERRORISTS

Turkey's women police have dealt a heavy blow to PKK terrorists holed up in the country's east.

The special force in the Hakkari Police Department is on duty all year round.

The women force keeps a watch on terrorist hideouts in the hills and takes necessary measures to secure peace in the city.

Just a day ahead of International Women's Day, the police force said in a message that women can achieve whatever they set their heart on.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, a police officer said they receive rigorous training to perform at their optimum under difficult terrains and extreme weather.

"As a Turkish woman, I am honored to work with my friends in this challenging geography for the integrity of the country," she said.

"I wish all Anatolian women on International Women's Day. We stand by them.

"Hakkari may have a tough topography, but we come here on a voluntary basis after receiving all the necessary training to overcome all kinds of obstacles, without discriminating between the east or west of the country."

Proud to serve the lands where the blood of martyrs has been spilled, she said: "We are willing to go wherever duty calls us."

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.