Istanbul: 11th Bosphorus Summit to begin Monday

An international economic summit meeting in Istanbul will kick off Monday under the theme of "Living In an Age Of Uncertainty."

The 11th Bosphorus Summit, organized by the International Cooperation Platform, will host academics, politicians, and experts from all around the world.

Top Turkish officials, including President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Transport and Infrastructure Minister Adil Karaismailoglu, are expected to participate in the summit.

During the summit, several topics will be discussed, such as agriculture, international cooperation, smart cities, defense industry, China's One Belt One Road Initiative, finance sector's future, and digitalization.

The two-day summit will be held in the Conrad Istanbul Hotel.