Turkey confirms 11,322 new COVID-19 infections

Turkey on Thursday reported 11,322 new coronavirus cases, including 685 symptomatic patients, according to the Health Ministry.

The country's case tally passed 2.74 million, while the nationwide death toll reached 28,839, with 68 fatalities over the past day.

As many as 7,873 more patients in the country won the battle against the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to over 2.6 million.

More than 33.71 million coronavirus tests have been conducted in Turkey to date, with 137,885 since Wednesday.

The latest figures show that the number of COVID-19 patients in critical condition stands at 1,220.

On Jan. 14, Turkey began a mass COVID-vaccination campaign, starting with healthcare workers along with top officials to encourage public confidence in the vaccines.

The pandemic has claimed more than 2.56 million lives in 192 countries and regions since December 2019.

Over 115.42 million cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries now more than 65.25 million, according to figures compiled by the US' Johns Hopkins University.

The US, India, and Brazil remain the worst-hit countries in terms of cases.



