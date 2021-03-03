Turkey, Bosnia sign military financial cooperation deal

Turkey and Bosnia and Herzegovina signed a military financial cooperation agreement on Wednesday in the Turkish capital Ankara.

The defense ministers of the two countries signed the deal following talks on bilateral and regional defense, security and cooperation in the defense industry, according to a statement by the Turkish National Defense Ministry,

Turkey's Hulusi Akar and his counterpart Sifet Podzic also signed a Cash Assistance Application Protocol, the statement said.

It added that during the talks, Akar and Podzic emphasized the common history between the two countries and underlined the need to boost efforts to further increase military training and cooperation.