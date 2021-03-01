More Azerbaijani soldiers to be treated in Turkey

Ten more Azerbaijani veterans wounded by Armenian forces in recently liberated Nagorno-Karabakh will be shifted to Turkey for treatment, an Azerbaijani foundation said on Monday.

The opinions of Azerbaijani doctors will also be taken into account during the treatment and rehabilitation process of 10 soldiers, said the YASAT Fund, which was established to support the wounded soldiers and families of the martyred.

The statement by the fund also said the fund would continue to send seriously injured soldiers abroad for treatment if need be.

Earlier it sent 13 soldiers to Turkey for treatment.

Azerbaijan and Armenia fought for six weeks over Nagorno-Karabakh last year after new clashes erupted Sept. 27. The Armenian army launched attacks on civilians and Azerbaijani forces and violated several humanitarian cease-fire agreements.

During the conflict, Azerbaijan liberated several cities and nearly 300 settlements and villages from the Armenian occupation.

The two countries signed a Russian-brokered agreement on Nov. 10 to end fighting and work towards a comprehensive resolution.





