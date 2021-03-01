Historical artifacts seized in southern Turkey

Various historical artifacts were seized in anti-smuggling operations in southern Turkey, security sources said on Monday.

Gendarmerie teams fighting organized crime in the southeastern Sanliurfa province raided the address of a suspect, who had been found to be smuggling historical artifacts, in Viransehir district, said a security source on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Some 110 ancient gold coins belonging to the Byzantine period were handed to local authorities, according to the source.

Separately, five mosaic paintings believed to be historical artifacts were seized in the southern Mersin province, and a suspect was arrested, according to the local gendarmerie command.

Gendarmerie teams acted on a tip that a suspect was trying to sell historical artifacts in his workplace, it said in a statement, adding that an unlicensed gun, a charger and five cartridges were also confiscated during the raid in Yenisehir district.

The suspect was later released by a court pending a trial, the statement said.

The paintings were handed to the provincial authorities to be examined.



