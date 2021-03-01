5 Daesh/ISIS terror suspects arrested in Turkey

At least five Daesh/ISIS terror suspects were arrested in Turkey, a local authority said on Monday.

According to the Kocaeli Governorship, local gendarmerie teams carried out an operation to reveal and prevent the activities of the terror group in the province.

Security forces in Istanbul ran an operation in the metropolis simultaneously and five suspects were arrested in total when gendarmerie units busted five separate addresses.

Turkey became one of the first countries to declare Daesh/ISIS a terrorist group in 2013.

It has since been attacked by the terror group multiple times, with over 300 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed assaults.

In response, Turkey launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.