PKK/KCK terror suspect nabbed in Turkey

Turkish security forces on Sunday arrested a PKK/KCK terror suspect in southeastern Turkey, a security source said.

The suspect was caught when local gendarmerie teams stopped a suspicious vehicle in Gaziantep province as part of routine checks, said the source on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Identified only by the initials M.K., the PKK/KCK terror suspect, is sought by the Istanbul High Criminal Court on charges of "being a member of an armed terrorist organization."

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people including women, children, and infants. YPG is its Syrian branch.





