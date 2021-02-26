Turkey reports over 9,200 new coronavirus infections

A couple wearing protective masks travel on a ferry over the Bosphorus, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Istanbul, Turkey February 23, 2021. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

The country's case tally passed 2.68 million, while the nationwide death toll reached 28,432, with 74 fatalities over the past day.

As many as 10,282 more patients in the country won the battle against the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to over 2.55 million.

More than 32.93 million coronavirus tests have been done in Turkey to date, including 128,387 since Thursday.

The latest figures show that the number of COVID-19 patients in critical condition stands at 1,195.

On Jan. 14, Turkey began a mass COVID-vaccination campaign, starting with healthcare workers.

Since last December, Turkey has had curfews on weeknights and weekends to curb the virus' spread.

Last week, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announced that Turkey will start to gradually normalize from coronavirus restrictions as of March 1.

Since it originated in China in December 2019, the pandemic has claimed some 2.5 million lives in 192 countries and regions.

Over 113.16 million cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries now nearing 63.9 million, according to figures compiled by the US' Johns Hopkins University.

The US, India, and Brazil remain the worst-hit countries in terms of cases.