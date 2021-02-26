Erdoğan: Turkey’s Galataport to go live in April

"Galataport is a worldwide project with the potential of drawing 25 million visitors, 7 million tourists, and 1.5 million cruise passengers," said Recep Tayyip Erdoğan during the inauguration of an historical movie theater and cinema museum.

As part of the Galataport project, new shopping malls, hotels, and a new Istanbul Modern building are planned to be built. The port is also planned to be renovated as part of the project.

Erdoğan also said that holiday reservations for Turkey are booming, even amid the novel coronavirus.

"From every place that is lifting or easing travel restrictions, reservations for our country are booming," he added.

Erdoğan also highlighted the number of tourists visiting the country, which reached 52 million.

Following a restoration project, the historical movie theater cinema museum opened its doors to visitors.

The historic Atlas Cinema and the Istanbul Cinema Museum in Istanbul's teeming Beyoglu district are parts of Turkey's Beyoglu Culture Road project, which covers an area from Galataport to Taksim Square linking cultural venues in the district, including Ataturk Cultural Center and the Galata Tower.