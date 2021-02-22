Turkish foreign minister meets Gagauz governor

Turkey's foreign minister on Monday met Irina Vlah, governor of Moldova's autonomous Gagauzia region, in the capital Ankara.

"Had a fruitful meeting w/Bashkan [governor] of #Gagauzia @VlahIrina and discussed cooperation opportunities," Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said on Twitter.

Stating that "Gagauz kinsmen" are a bridge of friendship between Turkey and Moldova, he said Ankara will continue supporting them in every field.

Gagauzia is an autonomous region in the Eastern European country that is home to a mostly Gagauz population-an Orthodox Christian, Turkic community.





