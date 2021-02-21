 Contact Us
News Turkey Turkey probing HDP lawmaker over terrorist allegations

Turkey probing HDP lawmaker over terrorist allegations

Anadolu Agency TURKEY
Published February 21,2021
Subscribe
TURKEY PROBING HDP LAWMAKER OVER TERRORIST ALLEGATIONS

Turkish prosecutors on Sunday filed an investigation into a lawmaker from the opposition Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) for being a member of an armed terrorist group.

Prosecutors in the capital Ankara said in a statement that in a Feb. 20 television appearance, Dirayet Dilan Taşdemir said that she traveled to Gara, a region of northern Iraq where PKK members are present and Turkey recently carried out an anti-terror operation.

The statement said that in light of her remarks, an investigation was launched over allegations that she is a member of an armed terrorist group.

Last Sunday, the bodies of 13 Turkish citizens were found during an anti-terror operation in Gara, northern Iraq, killed by the terrorist PKK.

The four-day Operation Claw-Eagle 2 in Gara was launched to block the PKK and other terror groups from re-establishing positions used to carry out cross-border terror attacks on Turkey.

Operations Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle were launched last June to ensure the safety of Turkey's people and borders.

The HDP is accused by the Turkish government of having links to the YPG/PKK terror group.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is its Syrian offshoot.