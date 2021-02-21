Turkey probing HDP lawmaker over terrorist allegations

Turkish prosecutors on Sunday filed an investigation into a lawmaker from the opposition Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) for being a member of an armed terrorist group.
Prosecutors in the capital Ankara said in a statement that in a Feb. 20 television appearance, Dirayet Dilan Taşdemir said that she traveled to Gara, a region of northern Iraq where PKK members are present and Turkey recently carried out an anti-terror operation.
The statement said that in light of her remarks, an investigation was launched over allegations that she is a member of an armed terrorist group.
Last Sunday, the bodies of 13 Turkish citizens were found during an anti-terror operation in Gara, northern Iraq, killed by the terrorist PKK.
The four-day Operation Claw-Eagle 2 in Gara was launched to block the PKK and other terror groups from re-establishing positions used to carry out cross-border terror attacks on Turkey.
Operations Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle were launched last June to ensure the safety of Turkey's people and borders.
The HDP is accused by the Turkish government of having links to the YPG/PKK terror group.
In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is its Syrian offshoot.