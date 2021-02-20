Turkey to launch platform to curb online disinformation

Turkey's Communications Directorate has prepared a next-generation fact-checking platform to fight fake news on social media.

The communications authority will reveal the accuracy of news and information spread on social media via the platform. It will be available for IOS and Android.

Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said on Twitter that the platform is designed to meet the need to learn whether the news and information spread on social media are true.

The platform is currently being tested, Altun said, and added: "This platform, which will be put into service very, very soon, will be one of our robust tools in the fight for the truth."