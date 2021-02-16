Turkey reports nearly 8,000 new COVID-19 infections

The overall case count has now topped 2.6 million, with the death toll reaching 27,652, the ministry data showed.

Some 7,189 more patients won their battle against the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to nearly 2.5 million.

The number of COVID-19 patients in critical condition stands at 1,201, the latest figures showed.

Around 31.75 million tests have been done in Turkey to date, including 115,794 over the past day.

On Jan. 14 Turkey kicked off a mass COVID-19 vaccination campaign starting with healthcare workers. Over 5 million coronavirus vaccine jabs have been administered across the country so far.

Since December, Turkey has had curfews on weeknights and weekends to curb the virus' spread.

Since December 2019, when it first appeared, the pandemic has claimed more than 2.41 million lives in 192 countries and regions.

Over 109 million cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries now above 61.46 million, according to figures compiled by the US' Johns Hopkins University.

The US, India, and Brazil remain the worst-hit countries in terms of case numbers.