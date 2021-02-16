Azerbaijani veteran receives treatment in Turkey

Shot by a sniper during fighting against Armenian forces in recently liberated Nagorno-Karabakh, a volunteer Azerbaijani soldier is receiving treatment in Turkey.

Valeh Isayev, 22, a history student in Azerbaijan's Ganja State University, was wounded by a sniper bullet fired by Armenian forces on Oct. 20 last year after he joined the Azerbaijani army voluntarily.

Following his treatment at his hometown for a long time, Isayev came to Turkey through the YASAT Fund, which was established to support wounded soldiers and families of martyrs in Azerbaijan.

Currently, under treatment in the northwestern Bursa province, Isayev is waiting for the day when he will regain his health after the physical therapy and rehabilitation.

Nurten Küçükçakır, a chief physician of Romatem Bursa Hospital, told Anadolu Agency that they are honored to carry out the rehabilitation of Isayev.

"Our biggest goal is to provide our patient with the maximum level of independence by using all the opportunities we have … to ensure that he continues his life," she said.

Robotic rehabilitation in Isayev's treatment

Küçükçakır said that the bullet damaged Isayev's brain and spinal cord.

"After the examinations, we have started a process to minimize his weakness and get him onto his feet," she said.

On the physical therapy to be applied to the young veteran, Küçükçakır said they will benefit from robotic rehabilitation.

"In addition, in-pool exercises play an important role. After all this extensive rehabilitation process, our biggest goal is to readapt our patient to his daily life activities."

Shamsi Isayev, the older brother of the wounded soldier, also said his brother could only move his hands.

"My brother was lying down when he came to Bursa, but I hope we believe that he will leave here on foot."

Azerbaijan and Armenia fought for six weeks last year after new clashes erupted Sept. 27. The Armenian army launched attacks on civilians and Azerbaijani forces and violated several humanitarian cease-fire agreements.

During the conflict, Azerbaijan liberated several cities and nearly 300 settlements and villages from the Armenian occupation.

The two countries signed a Russian-brokered agreement on Nov. 10 to end fighting and work towards a comprehensive resolution.





