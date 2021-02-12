British PM Johnson congratulates new Libyan counterpart

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday held a phone call with his new Libyan counterpart Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, congratulating him on his appointment as well as reiterating the UK's support for the political process in Libya.

"He [Johnson] offered our full support to his administration as they seek to implement the October 2020 ceasefire agreement and work to improve public services and governance," said a readout by the UK premier's office.

"They agreed to remain in close contact in the coming months as the interim government prepares for national elections later this year," it added.

Dbeibeh, for his part, underlined his intention to "bring Libyans together and stabilize the country," the readout said.

Last week, Libya's rival political groups agreed to form an interim unity government after five days of talks in Switzerland. Mohammad Younes Menfi was elected to head the Presidency Council of an interim government and Dbeibeh as its prime minister.