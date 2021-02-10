Turkey’s Space Agency unveils logo

Turkey's Space Agency (TUA) unveiled its logo on Tuesday at a meeting in the capital Ankara.

The logo was revealed at Turkey's National Space Program with the attendance of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank.

The logo spells out the letters TUA in red with the cutout of a star.

"The TUA logo symbolizes an uninterrupted, decisive movement extending into the unknown and deep into the universe," said the agency on Twitter.

"The character of this movement ranges from the functional legibility of Western typography to the one-breath calligraphy of the ancient culture of the East," it added, pointing out that the star represents the Turkish flag.

The space agency was established in December 2018 with a presidential decree.

"The primary and most important mission of the program is to make the first contact with the Moon in our republic's centennial year [2023]," Erdogan said in the introductory meeting.