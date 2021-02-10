Turkey supports unity, prosperity, security of Gulf: FM Çavuşoğlu

Turkey's foreign minister reiterated on Wednesday that Ankara supports the unity, prosperity and security of the Gulf region.

"[...]We are ready to work closely with Oman and all other Gulf countries on issues regarding our region," Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu told a joint news conference with his Omani counterpart, Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood al-Busaidi, in Muscat.

Saying that the two countries will further improve political, economic and commercial relations despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Çavuşoğlu hailed Oman's neutral and independent foreign policy. "Oman is a voice of reason and wisdom in the region."

"Turkey is the strategic partner of the [Gulf Cooperation Council] GCC and we welcome the normalizations between the GCC countries and some other countries in the region. So Turkey is supporting the unity, prosperity and security of the Gulf region," he added.

Noting that the two top diplomats also discussed the latest developments in the region, including Syria, Libya, and Yemen, as well as bilateral ties, Çavuşoğlu stressed he is happy to see that Turkey and Oman have the same position over all these countries and are harbingers of peace and stability.

The Turkish foreign minister is on a three-day Gulf tour. He visited on Tuesday Kuwait where he met high-profile officials, including Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

On Thursday, the Turkish top diplomat is expected to arrive in the Qatari capital Doha on the third leg of the tour.

'Good, distinguished bilateral relations'

For his part, Oman's top diplomat Hamood al-Busaidi expressed his pleasure at welcoming Çavuşoğlu in Muscat.

"We held a positive and fruitful session of consultations regarding the good and distinguished bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to develop them toward wider and bigger horizons especially in economic, commercial, tourism and cultural fields," he said.

He noted that the talks also tackled local and regional issues.

He also stressed cooperation in efforts against the coronavirus pandemic.