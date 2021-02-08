TURKISH OPPOSITIONS EX-PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE RESIGNS

Muharrem Ince, a former presidential candidate, on Monday announced his resignation from Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP).

Speaking at a news conference in the capital Ankara, Ince said there is a deep rift between the party leaders and voters.

"I will [resign] today using the e-government application.

"And of course, after 42 years it cannot end just by pushing the button. I will send the reason for this in written during the week," he added.

Later in the day, Ince resigned from Turkey's main opposition party, CHP via e-government application, according to sources.

Earlier, three lawmakers from CHP resigned and joined the Homeland Movement headed by Ince.