Turkey places signboards along NW river for migrants

Turkey's migration authorities on Monday placed signboards in six different languages along the Meric (Evros) River, which marks the Turkish-Greek border, for irregular migrants who take dangerous journeys to reach Europe.

Musa Asilioglu, the manager of the provincial migration office in northwestern Edirne province, said Turkey leads a migration policy that sets an example to the world.

"We do not neglect our humane and conscientious responsibilities in dealing with irregular migration."

He said that they placed signboards with instructions and phone numbers that migrants may need in case of emergencies.

"Our purpose is to help migrants facing mishaps, so that we can prevent situations that hurt human conscience," he added.

Asilioglu said the signboards were written in six different languages, and the instructions include directions to the nearest settlement and emergency hotline 157 for foreigners.

Turkey has been a key transit point for asylum seekers aiming to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

It hosts nearly 4 million refugees, including some 3.6 million Syrians, more than any other country in the world.