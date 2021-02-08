Georgia hails deepening relations with Turkey

Georgia on Monday hailed its deepening relations with Turkey based on a strategic partnership and good neighborly relations.

In a statement marking the 100th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Turkey and Georgia, the Georgian Foreign Ministry underlined that on Feb. 8, 1921, Georgia's Simon Mdivani became the first foreign diplomat to give his letters of credentials to Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of the Turkish Republic and later its first president.

"The strategic partnership between Turkey and Georgia is growing deeper by a spirit of friendship and good neighborly relations. The Republic of Turkey is an ardent supporter of Georgian's territorial integrity, sovereignty, and Euro-Atlantic vision," the statement added.