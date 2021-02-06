Turkey reports over 7,800 new COVID-19 cases

Turkey on Saturday registered 7,897 new coronavirus cases, including 618 symptomatic patients, according to the data released by the Health Ministry.

The country's case count topped 2.52 million, while nationwide fatalities reached 26,685, with 108 deaths over the past day.

With 8,089 more patients winning the battle against the virus, the total number of recoveries in the country rose to over 2.41 million.

Over 30.48 million coronavirus tests have been administered to date in Turkey, including 137,649 in the past 24 hours.

The latest figures also show that the number of COVID-19 patients in critical condition stands at 1,337.

The pandemic has so far claimed more than 2.3 million lives in 192 countries and regions since it emerged in December 2019, according to the US' Johns Hopkins University.

More than 105.5 million cases and over 58.7 million recoveries have been reported worldwide.





