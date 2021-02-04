US halts Germany troop withdrawal amid global review

US President Joe Biden froze Thursday a drawdown of US forces in Germany ordered by his predecessor as he directed Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to conduct a global review of US forces.

The withdrawal of US forces from Germany was ordered by former President Donald Trump amid frosty relations with Berlin, but nearly half of the 12,000 troops were to remain in Europe amid tensions with Russia.

There are roughly 36,000 US troops stationed in Germany, and Trump said at the time the US was being treated as "suckers" by keeping its forces in the country.

Biden said Austin would lead the review of US forces stationed abroad in coordination with Secretary of State Antony Blinken to ensure "our military footprint is appropriately aligned with our foreign policy and national security priorities."

"It will be coordinated across all elements of our national security with Secretary Austin and Secretary Blinken working in close cooperation," Biden said at the State Department.





