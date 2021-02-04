Turkish police nab 4 suspects over links to PKK terror group

Police in southeastern Turkey arrested four suspects over alleged links to the PKK terrorist organization, local police said Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, police in Mardin province held an operation against the suspects thought to have provided the terror group with weapons and ammunition, according to a police statement.

Authorities found 200 grams of improvised plastic explosives, as well as other bomb components in hidden compartments in one of the suspect's shoes.

Three of the suspects were Syrian nationals, with two transferred to the provincial migration office to be deported. Another suspect was released on bail, while the fourth remains under arrest.

Multiple organizational documents and digital materials were seized by the police in the operation.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.