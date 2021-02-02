Turkish Red Crescent feeds 3,000 Somalis daily

The head of Turkish Red Crescent on Tuesday said his organization provides food to about 3,000 Somalis on a daily basis, thanks to the benefactors who believe in the just cause.

According to a statement, Kerem Kınık recently visited the East African country, which has close ties with Turkey, and inspected organizational activities at the Al-Basiir School for the Blind and Deaf-Blind.

Kınık said the Turkish Red Crescent had been supporting the school as part of its efforts to look after the marginalized.

He added that the donations help prepare the food for orphanages, hospitals, schools and domestic migration camps.

According to the director, Turkey has so far sent up to $3 billion in aid to Somalia since 2011.





