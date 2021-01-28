Iran’s deputy press minister visits Anadolu Agency HQs

Deputy Minister of Press and Information in the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance of Iran Mohammad Khodadadi and an accompanying delegation on Thursday paid a visit to Anadolu Agency's headquarters in the capital Ankara.

Khodadadi was accompanied by Ambassador Counsellor at Iran's Embassy in Ankara Ali Asghar Mehrabi, Press Director at Iran's Embassy in Ankara Ahmad Montazami and Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) Ankara Representative Mahmut Yilmaz.

The delegation was received by Senol Kazanci, the agency's director general, and Metin Mutanoglu, the deputy director general and editor-in-chief.

Khodadadi said history has proven that Turkey and Iran are two brotherly countries and had close ties for centuries, and the two countries' news agencies should be more active on cultural representation.

Kazanci thanked Khodadadi for his support to Anadolu Agency and for attending the opening ceremony of Anadolu Agency's Tehran office. The director general also stressed the importance of news agencies in improving two countries' relations.

Founded in 1920, Anadolu Agency is a leading global news agency operating across the world. It serves subscribers in more than 100 countries, including in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Asia-Pacific.

The agency produces news stories in 13 languages: Turkish, English, Arabic, BHS (Bosnian, Croatian, Serbian), Russian, Kurmanji, Sorani, Persian, French, Albanian, Macedonian, Indonesian, and Spanish.