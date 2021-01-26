New phases of anti-terror op start in eastern Turkey

Expanding its fight against terrorists, Turkey has launched two new phases of an ongoing domestic counter-terrorism operation, the Interior Ministry said on Tuesday.

Operation Eren-4 has started in the Karlıova-Varto region of the eastern Bingöl and Muş provinces with 93 operation teams, including over 1,600 personnel from the gendarmerie, police, and village guards, the ministry said in a statement.

Operation Eren-5 Bagok is moving forward in the southeastern Mardin province with 145 operational teams, including over 2,500 personnel from the gendarmerie, police, and village guards.

The first three phases of the operation launched this year-Eren-1 Tendürek, Eren-2 Lice, Eren-3 Mt. Ağrı-are also ongoing, according to the ministry.

The operation was named after Eren Bülbül, a 15-year-old martyred by PKK terrorists on Aug. 11, 2017.

Turkey launched Operations Kapan and Yıldırım in 2020 with the aim of eliminating the separatist PKK terror group and clear the region of terrorists.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.