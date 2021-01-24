5 terrorists surrender to Turkish security forces

Turkish security forces convinced five terrorists to lay down arms and surrender, the Interior Ministry announced late Sunday.

According to a statement by the ministry, through coordinated efforts of the police and gendarmerie forces, four PKK/KCK and one far-left terrorist were convinced to lay down arms and they surrendered in Turkey.

The terrorists joined the terror groups on different dates between 1993 and 2015 and were active in Syria and Iraq, the statement noted.

The number of PKK/KCK terrorists who have surrendered through persuasion this year has reached 14, it added.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.