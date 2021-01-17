Turkey detains 11 FETO suspects trying to enter Greece

Eleven suspected members of the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) were detained in western Turkey as they were attempting to cross to Greece, a security source said on Sunday.

Coastguard teams in the Marmaris district of the southwestern Mugla province launched an operation on Friday to nab a group of FETO suspects after they learned the suspects were trying to escape to Greece, said the source on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Eleven of the 13 FETO suspects -- including dismissed soldiers, police officers, midwives, and teachers -- for whom judicial procedures were ongoing, were detained.

One of the suspects was released on condition of a house arrest, while legal procedures are continuing in a police station for another suspect, the source added.

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.