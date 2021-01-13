Turkey donates poultry, beekeeping equipment to S.Sudan

Turkey's state-run development agency on Wednesday donated poultry and beekeeping equipment to vulnerable communities in South Sudan, a landlocked country in East-Central Africa.

The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) donated about 300 beekeeping and harvesting equipment and two solar incubators with a capacity of 500 eggs each to benefit about 5,000 families in the South Sudanese capital Juba amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It is an honor for us to be here with you. We are going to support a project that will benefit approximately 5,000 families in the future," Turkey's Ambassador Tugrul Biltekin said at the donation handover ceremony.

He said it is very important to support beekeeping and poultry projects in South Sudan during this time pandemic. The vulnerable people should be able to empower themselves rather than waiting for food from nowhere, the ambassador added.

South Sudan's Minister for Livestock and Fisheries Onyoti Adigo said the project is very important for the people of country as it is going to create job opportunities and help them rebuild their livelihood.

Turgut Gazigil, the deputy coordinator of TIKA's office in Juba, was also present on the occasion.






