TURKEYS FOREIGN MINISTER ARRIVES IN PAKISTAN

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu arrived in Pakistan on a three-day official visit on Tuesday, according to an official statement.

Çavuşoğlu was received by senior officials from Pakistan's Foreign Ministry and Turkish ambassador to Islamabad Mustafa Yurdakul upon arrival at the Islamabad airport.

This is his third official visit to Pakistan in the last two-and-a-half years.

According to Pakistan's Foreign Ministry, he will meet with Prime Minister Imran Khan, President Arif Alvi and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

He will also participate in the second trilateral meeting between Pakistan, Turkey and Azerbaijan.

"The Turkish Foreign Minister will hold bilateral talks with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and the two Foreign Ministers will review the entire gamut of bilateral relations and exchange views on regional and international issues," said the Foreign Ministry in a statement.

Bilateral relations between Turkey and Pakistan have been institutionalized under the High Level Strategic Cooperation Council, which is the highest level decision-making forum.

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov is also expected to arrive on Wednesday to Islamabad.

This will be the first bilateral visit from Azerbaijan at the foreign minister level in over a decade.

The first round of the trilateral meeting was held in Baku in 2017.





