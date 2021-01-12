Nearly 40 irregular migrants held in Turkey

At least 39 irregular migrants have been held in eastern Turkey, local authorities said Tuesday.

The governor's office in Bitlis province said the irregular migrants were in a van stopped by security teams in the Tatvan district.

The driver, E.K., was arrested for alleged links to human trafficking.

The migrants were referred to provincial migration offices.

Turkey has been a main route for irregular migrants trying to cross to Europe, especially since the start of the Syrian civil war in 2011.





