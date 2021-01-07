Turkey confirms over 12,000 COVID-19 cases

Turkey on Thursday reported over 12,000 daily infections from the novel coronavirus.

The country confirmed 12,171 new cases, including 1,370 symptomatic patients, according to Health Ministry data.

With new additions, the tally of infections topped 2.29 million, the figures showed.

A total of 194 people lost their lives to the virus over the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 22,264.

As many as 8,211 more people recovered over the past day, bringing the total to over 2.17 million.

Since Wednesday, a total of 183,003 COVID-19 tests were done across the country, pushing the overall count to 25.68 million.

The number of patients in critical condition dropped to 3,201, according to the latest figures.

"Our number of patients in critical condition is decreasing day by day. There is a limited increase in the number of active cases," Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter.

Since last month, the country has been implementing curfews on both weeknights and weekends to stem the virus's spread.

Since it originated in China in December 2019, the COVID-19 pandemic has claimed more than 1.88 million lives in 191 countries and regions.

More than 87.38 million cases have been reported worldwide, with more than 48.89 million recoveries, according to figures compiled by the US' Johns Hopkins University.

The US, India, and Brazil remain the worst-hit countries in terms of cases.





