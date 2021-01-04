Turkish troops provide aid to children in N.Syria

Turkish troops serving in the Operation Peace Spring area in northern Syria distributed food and winter clothing to children, the country's National Defense Ministry announced on Monday.

The Turkish soldiers carried out the distribution of the aid under the coordination of Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority, said the ministry.

The aid included 75 food packages, 200 sweaters, 250 coats, and 250 plastic boots for children, as well as 1,500 diapers for babies.

Turkey on Oct. 9, 2019 launched Operation Peace Spring to eliminate YPG/PKK terrorists from northern Syria east of the Euphrates River to secure Turkey's borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees, and ensure Syria's territorial integrity.

Since then, Turkey has reached agreements with both the US and Russia to force the terrorist group to withdraw from the planned terror-free zone.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.