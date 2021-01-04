Turkish stocks hit new all-time high at Monday close

Turkey's benchmark stock index saw a new all-time high on Monday, increasing by 1.27% to close at 1,495.43 points.

After starting the week at 1,484.83 points, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index gained 187.0 points from 1,476.72 points at Thursday's close.

The markets were closed on Friday due to New Year's holiday.

One ounce of gold sold for $1,932.10 by market close on Monday, up from $1,892.90 at the previous close, according to data from Borsa Istanbul's Precious Metals and Diamond Markets.

The price of Brent crude oil was around $52.10 per barrel as of 6.00 p.m. local time (1500GMT) on Monday, with a daily range of $51.39 to $53.33.