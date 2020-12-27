Turkey ‘neutralizes’ 15 PKK terrorists in Syria

Turkish security forces have "neutralized" 15 PKK/YPG terrorists who attempted to infiltrate the Operation Peace Spring zone in southern Syria, the Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

The commandos dealt a heavy blow to the PKK/YPG terrorist organization, it said in a statement.

Turkish authorities use the word "neutralized" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor, and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.