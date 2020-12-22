9 DAESH/ISIS TERROR SUSPECTS ARRESTED TURKEYS SAMSUN PROVINCE

Nine people with suspected links to the Daesh/ISIS terror group have been arrested in Turkey's Black Sea province of Samsun, a security source said Tuesday.

Provincial anti-terror police teams conducted raids in the Ilkadım district to arrest the suspects, all of them Iraqi nationals, said the source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

A number of digital materials were also seized in the operation.

In 2013, Turkey became one of the first countries to declare Daesh/ISIS a terror group.

The country has since been attacked by Daesh/ISIS terrorists multiple times, with 315 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed assaults.

In response, Turkey launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.