Turkey deports 2 Syrian nationals over suspected Daesh/ISIS ties

Turkey deported two Syrian nationals suspected of links with the Daesh/ISIS terror group, a security source said on Monday.

Anti-terror police in the southwestern Denizli province conducted an operation against Daesh/ISIS and arrested two Syrian nationals, said the source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

After they completed the necessary procedures at the police headquarters, the order of deportation was issued, the source added.

In 2013, Turkey became one of the first countries to declare Daesh/ISIS a terror group.

The country has since been attacked by Daesh/ISIS terrorists multiple times, with 315 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed assaults.

In response, Turkey launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.





