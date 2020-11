Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Turkish Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak throw gifts during a rally for the upcoming local elections in Istanbul, Turkey, February 16, 2019. REUTERS/Umit Bektas/File Photo

Former Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak has resigned from the board of directors of the Turkey Wealth Fund, according to an official statement.

Albayrak, who is also the son-in-law of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, earlier this month resigned as finance minister citing health issues.

Erdoğan accept his resignation and appointed presidential investment office head Burak Dağlıoğlu as board member of the fund.