Sit-in mothers hopeful for return of PKK-kidnapped children

A sit-in protest in southeastern Turkey against the YPG/PKK terror group continued for the 450th day, with parents demanding the return of their kidnapped children.

The protest began on Sept. 3, 2019 in Diyarbakir province, when three mothers said their children had been forcibly recruited by YPG/PKK terrorists.

The sit-in outside the office of the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) -- which the government accuses of having links to the terrorist YPG/PKK -- has been growing every day.

Saadet Ödümlü, mother of Yusuf who was abducted by the terror group in 2013, said that peaceful sleep abandoned their homes since the disappearance of her son.

"Surrender to the soldiers, my son; 20 children have come and surrendered already. We will continue to protest until our children are back," said Ödümlü.

Kübra Etken, whose son Necmettin was abducted at the age of 18 in 2015, said Necmettin entered the HDP office and then he never returned.

Etken said she found solace in those who flee the terror group, lay down their weapons, and surrender to Turkish security forces.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the EU - has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.