Turkey neutralizes 6 PKK terrorists in N.Syria, N.Iraq

Turkey on Sunday neutralized six PKK terrorists in cross-border anti-terrorism operations in northern Syria and northern Iraq, the National Defense Ministry said.

In a statement, the ministry said that two PKK terrorists, who were reportedly plotting an attack action in the Avasin region in northern Iraq, were neutralized.

Four PKK/YPG terrorists were neutralized while attempting to infiltrate the Operation Peace Spring region in northern Syria, the ministry added.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable a peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.





