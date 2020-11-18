Turkey sends condolences to Philippines over floods

Turkey sent condolences Wednesday to the Philippines for lives lost when floods and landslides caused by tropical typhoons hit the Asian nation.

"We are saddened by the tragic loss of more than 100 lives and extensive damage in the Philippines due to the floods and landslides caused by tropical typhoons Molave, Goni and Vamco, upon which hit the Island of Luzon, where the capital Manila is located, and is declared a Disaster Zone.

"We extend our sincere condolences to the relatives of those who lost their lives as well as to the friendly people and Government of the Philippines and wish a speedy recovery to the injured," said the foreign ministry.

Typhoon Molave killed 22 people in the Philippines and 35 in Vietnam when it hit those countries at the end of October.

Typhoon Goni hit earlier this month and killed 16.

About 1 million people were evacuated from Luzon due to Typhoon Goni, which is said to be the strongest typhoon in 2020.



