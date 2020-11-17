Turkish police detain 5 Daesh/ISIS terror suspects in Kocaeli

Turkish police have arrested five people for their suspected links to the Daesh/ISIS terror group in the northwestern Kocaeli province, a security source said on Tuesday.

Those held include three foreign nationals, the insider said, adding that a number of documents and digital materials were also seized.

In 2013, Turkey became one of the first countries to declare Daesh/ISIS a terrorist group.

The country has since been attacked by the extremist organization multiple times. At least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed attacks killed 315 people, and injured hundreds more.

In response, Turkey launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.







