Turkish president attends military ceremony in Tekirdağ

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Friday attended a military ceremony for Turkish commandos in the northwestern province of Tekirdağ.

Erdoğan in his address said: "The mountains vibrate when Turkish commandos set foot on them, they bring peace to plains they pass by, and drive fear into the hearts of the enemies and terrorists. They are the anchor for the nation and its allies.

"Whoever dares to cast a filthy eye on our homeland, our flag, our adhan [call to prayer] should know that a painful fate awaits them."

He will later attend the inauguration ceremony of the Tekirdağ City Hospital.