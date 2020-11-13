3,045 more coronavirus patients reported in Turkey over past 24 hours

Turkey reported 3,045 more COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry data released Friday.

The country's overall tally now stands at 407,939, the ministry announced.

A total of 2,010 more patients recovered over the past day, bringing the tally to 348,804, while the death toll rose by 93 to reach 11,326.

Almost 150,000 COVID-19 tests were conducted across the country, bringing the total to over 15.8 million.

The figures showed that the number of patients in critical condition currently stands at 3,356, with 4.2% this week suffering from pneumonia.

"The number of patients in critical condition and our losses are rising," Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said, urging the public to wear masks to reduce the spread of the virus.

Across the world, COVID-19 has claimed more than 1.29 million lives in 191 countries and regions since last December.

The US, India, and Brazil are currently the worst-hit countries.

Over 53 million cases have been reported worldwide, with over 34.2 million recoveries, according to figures compiled by the US' Johns Hopkins University.