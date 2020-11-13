12 PKK-linked suspects arrested in eastern Turkey

Turkish security forces arrested 12 suspects for their links to the PKK terrorist organization in the eastern province of Diyarbakır on Friday.

This came after prosecutors examined the organizational documents and digital material seized in previous operations and issued arrest warrants for 19 suspects.

An air-supported operation was conducted at 26 places to arrest the suspects. Shotguns, 73 cartridges, an unlicensed revolver and digital material were seized in their home and work addresses.

Operations to arrest the remaining seven suspects are underway.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

The raids were part of Operation Yıldırım-7, which also focuses on narco terrorism. It was launched on Aug. 26, and aims to completely eliminate the PKK terror group and neutralize all terrorists hiding in the region.









