Turkey to congratulate U.S. election winner once result set

Turkey will congratulate the winner of the U.S. election after the result of the vote is finalised, a spokesman for Turkey's ruling AK Party said on Monday, two day after Joe Biden clinched victory over President Donald Trump.

Speaking at a news conference after an AK Party meeting chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Ömer Çelik said Ankara would congratulate and call the next U.S. president once the result is set, "out of respect for the United States and the American people".









