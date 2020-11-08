Turkey warned Austria on Vienna shooter beforehand

Turkey shared in-depth information about the Daesh terrorist responsible for the recent gun attack in Vienna with Austrian authorities in 2019, security officials said on Sunday.

The terrorist, Austrian national Kujtim Fejzulai, was monitored via security surveillance on Sept 1, 2018, when he arrived at the Istanbul Ataturk Airport from Vienna, Turkey's General Directorate of Security said in a statement.

It said that joint investigation by intelligence and counter-terror teams revealed the terrorist's attempt to join Daesh by illegally crossing into Syria from Turkey's southern Hatay province.

He was arrested in Hatay on Sept. 18, 2018, and after legal procedures, was deported to Austria on Jan. 10, 2019 by Hatay's Directorate General of Migration Management.

It was revealed that Turkish authorities had shared the information detailing Fejzulai's organizational structure, and attempts to join Daesh with Austrian authorities.

Franz Ruf, Austria's director-general for public security, had also acknowledged the developments.

Although sentenced to 22 months in prison, he was released on probation 11 months before he completed his sentence, Ruf said.

At least four people died and 22 others were wounded in the terror attack in the Austrian capital on the night of Nov. 2.







