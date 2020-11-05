Turkish interior minister to go on virus treatment home

Turkish Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu on Thursday said he and his family were discharged from the hospital they were treated since they tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

"Our treatment, going on for a while at a hospital, will continue at home on a rest condition for a few days, with the approval of our doctors," Soylu said on Twitter.

"My wife and daughter's [COVID-19] tests are negative," Soylu added.

On Saturday, Soylu and his family had tested positive for the disease.

Turkey on Thursday reported 1,714 more recoveries from the novel coronavirus, 81 additional fatalities, and 2,311 infections over the past 24 hours, said the Turkish Health Ministry.