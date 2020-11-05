Turkey starts to inoculate human volunteers with locally-made vaccines against COVID-19 disease

The Turkish scientists working at Erciyes University have started to inoculate the human volunteers with locally-developed COVID-19 vaccines [named ERUCOV-VAC] against the novel coronavirus disease.

Erciyes University in the central Kayseri province said in a written statement that it completed the research and development works supported by the Health Ministry for the inactive COVID-19 vaccine candidate produced by Koçak Farma, a pharmaceutical company.

The first dose of the vaccine candidate was injected to volunteer Nazif Durna at the university's clinical center after required approvals were received from the Health Ministry and ethical commission.

A number of clinical research both at the national and international levels were completed for ERUCOV-VAC, developed by academics of Erciyes University.

"I wish to be a hope for humanity, if God wills," said Durna and thanked all academics for their efforts, according to the statement.

Mustafa Çalış, the rector of the university, said they aim to complete Phase-1 of the vaccination on Jan. 5, 2021 -- to be injected to the volunteers twice with an interval of 3 weeks.

The university plans to proceed with other phases once the first phase succeeds, Çalış added.

ERUCOV-VAC will be injected to 44 more volunteers -- to be selected from healthy individuals between the ages of 18-55, with no COVID-19 medical history.

Turkey has so far registered 384,509 virus cases, including 10,558 deaths and 330,665 recoveries.

Since first being detected in Wuhan, China in December, COVID-19 has claimed over 1.22 million lives in 190 countries and regions.

Over 48.17 million cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries exceeding 31.93 million, according to figures compiled by the US' Johns Hopkins University.